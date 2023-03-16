 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Competing app developers tell NCLAT that Google restricts them in Android OS

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The developers argued that they have been driven to extinction because of Google’s policies.

App developers such as Epic Games, Indus OS, and MapmyIndia on March 16 told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that Google’s policies preclude them from featuring in Android devices.

Intervening in Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India order holding that the tech giant abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem, the developers argued that they are being driven to extinction because of Google’s policies.

Epic Games

Appearing for the American game developer, senior advocate Amit Sibal argued that it has been in operation for 30 years but has not been permitted on Google Play Store because of certain policies. He submitted that Epic Games has its own app store that it intends to introduce on Android. However, Google’s policy of not letting third-party app distributors in its Play Store denies it access to 98.47 percent of the mobile phone market.