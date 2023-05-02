 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chintels Paradiso collapse: Residents could approach consumer forum, say lawyers

S.N.Thyagarajan
May 02, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Lawyers have said that approaching the consumer forum with a complaint of deficiency in service could yield results to the residents of the towers of Chintels Paradiso housing society that were found unfit for habitation.

In February 2022, a portion of tower D of Chintels Paradiso, a housing society at Gurugram collapsed, leading to the death of two women.

After the collapse, a team from IIT-Delhi was asked to conduct a structural audit.

In November 2022, the Gurugram district administration ordered the demolition of tower D after it was found unfit for habitation. The demolition order also noted that there was sagging in one of the balconies of tower F and other signs of distress in various other flats of towers E and F.