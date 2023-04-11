 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCI’s power to levy penalties on global turnover needs balanced approach

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Mature competition jurisdictions such as the European Union and the UK rely on ‘relevant’ or ‘affected’ turnover to reduce arbitrariness and discretion while applying penalties.

By Shweta Shroff and Aman Singh Sethi

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed recently by the Indian Parliament, will empower the competition watchdog to impose penalties based on the global turnover derived from all products and services by an enterprise or person.

Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002, allows the Competition Commission of India to impose penalties on enterprises or persons for participation in anti-competitive agreements or abuse of a dominant position. Until now, such penalties were generally based on ‘relevant’ turnover, linked to the products or services affected by the infringement. This is about to change.

Separately, the CCI will have to frame penalty guidelines under the 2023 Bill, which it must consider while imposing penalties and provide reasons in case of any divergence.