CCI can’t find fault with Google for providing good products, tech giant tells NCLAT

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Google’s lawyer referred to the observations in CCI’s order that lack of essential Google apps like Play Store erodes marketability of the devices.

The CCI held that Google can neither force OEMs of smart devices to preinstall its apps nor restrict users from uninstalling such apps.

Tech giant Google on February 23 argued at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cannot find fault or penalise it for providing good products.

Google’s lawyer, Arun Kathpalia, referred to the observations in CCI’s order that while original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are not obliged to pre-install any Google apps on their Android devices, lack of essential Google apps like Play Store erodes marketability of the devices.

The tech giant’s lawyer thus argued that while CCI had observed that Google’s products increase the marketability of a device, the regulator could not have penalised it for the same.

Findings rendered without enquiry