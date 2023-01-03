 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What did the Supreme Court uphold in the demonetisation judgment?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 03, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

The majority judgment upheld demonetisation after considering six primary issues. Justice B.V. Nagarathna wrote a dissenting opinion holding the demonetisation notification to be unlawful.

The Supreme Court of India

A Constitution Bench led by Justice Abdul Nazeer has upheld the Centre's November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes by a 4:1 majority.

Justice BV Nagarathna wrote a dissenting opinion, holding the notification effecting demonetisation and the subsequent Ordinance of 2016 and the Act of 2017 incorporating the terms of the notification as unlawful.

Moneycontrol highlights key points upheld by the majority and explains how demonetisation passed muster before the Constitution Bench.

1. The Centre has the power, under the RBI Act, to demonetise all series of bank notes:
The petitions challenging demonetisation had contended that the Union Government's powers to demonetise bank notes under Section 26(2) of the Reserve Bank Of India Act, 1934, are restricted only for ‘one’ or ‘some’ series of bank notes and not for ‘all’ series of bank notes.

The court, in its judgment, has noted that the policy of the provisions of Section 26 is to enable the Union Government, on the recommendation of the Central Board, to effect demonetisation.

The court furthermore considered that the legislative policy pertains to management and regulation of currency. The same can be done in respect of any series of bank notes of any denomination. The Act has thus empowered the Union Government to exercise this power, when it finds it necessary to do so.