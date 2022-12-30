 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

5 important constitution bench cases that will be heard in 2023

Thyagarajan S.N.
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

From WhatsApp’s privacy policy to the right to die, two constitution benches will hear a range of cases that have a bearing on fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court of India

In 2023, two constitution benches of the Supreme Court (SC) will hear crucial cases on subjects ranging from the validity of WhatsApp’s privacy policy to the enforceability of an arbitration agreement in an unstamped document.

Constitution benches led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice KM Joseph are likely to start hearing these cases in January 2023. During CJI UU Lalit’s tenure, six constitution benches were formed, of which two stand dissolved owing to the superannuation of Justices Lalit and Indira Banerjee.

MoneyControl lists five important constitution bench cases to watch out for in 2023 :

WhatsApp’s privacy policy
When WhatsApp modified its privacy policy in August 2016, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Delhi High Court (HC) by Karmanya Singh and Shreya Sethi. The PIL alleged that the policy, which indicated that WhatsApp would share users’ personal data with its parent Facebook, violated users’ right to privacy.

The Delhi HC refused to entertain the PIL. The HC however directed WhatsApp to delete the data of users who choose to delete the application. Furthermore, the court directed WhatsApp not to share with Facebook the data of users who had chosen to retain the application.

The petitioners challenged the HC order by filing a Special Leave Petition in the SC. The SC referred the matter to a constitution bench as the case involved important questions of law pertaining to the right to privacy.  In September 2017, the SC was informed that a committee of experts led by former SC judge, Justice BN Srikrishna, would examine the issue of data protection, and legislation to this effect may be passed. The case was thus adjourned to a future date.