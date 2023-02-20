 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lawyer splurged over $10 million in company money on lavish lifestyle in Las Vegas, sued

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

The lawyer now says she is broke and even as recent as February asked the company for more money “to make back the money she has stolen.”

Sara Jacqueline King allegedly splurged and gambled over $10.2 million. (Image: Central District of California court records)

A US-based lawyer is being sued for allegedly spending $10 million of her company funds over a period of six months to support a luxurious and swanky lifestyle at a Los Angeles hotel.

LDR International Limited of the British Virgin Island filed a lawsuit this month in claiming that the company had loaned millions to Sara Jacqueline King between January 2022 and October 2022. King had her own lending service and the money from the 97 loans was supposed to go to third party borrowers, but in reality they didn’t exist.

King allegedly forged documentation to show that the loans were given after procuring collateral but that never happened, the lawsuit claims.

King has now claimed she is broke and even as recent as February asked the company for more money “to make back the money she has stolen.”