Lawyer splurged over $10 million in company money on lavish lifestyle in Las Vegas, sued

A US-based lawyer is being sued for allegedly spending $10 million of her company funds over a period of six months to support a luxurious and swanky lifestyle at a Los Angeles hotel.

LDR International Limited of the British Virgin Island filed a lawsuit this month in claiming that the company had loaned millions to Sara Jacqueline King between January 2022 and October 2022. King had her own lending service and the money from the 97 loans was supposed to go to third party borrowers, but in reality they didn’t exist.

King allegedly forged documentation to show that the loans were given after procuring collateral but that never happened, the lawsuit claims.

King has now claimed she is broke and even as recent as February asked the company for more money “to make back the money she has stolen.”

"King has recently provided evidence she only has $11.98 to her name," the lawsuit said. King's former husband has confirmed that she "engaged in massive fraud" and has since fled to Morocco.

Moneycontrol News