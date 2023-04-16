 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to perform at King Charles III's coronation show

Apr 16, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

A televised Coronation Concert is being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 7 - the day after Charles is officially crowned king.

Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King Charles III's coronation, the BBC said on Friday.

A televised Coronation Concert is being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 7 - the day after Charles is officially crowned king. BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the coronation was a "once-in-a-generation occasion" and called the concert line-up "world class".

But recent reports have said that a number of big-name stars have turned down the gig, including Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls.

They are said to have declined because of scheduling clashes or touring commitments. But the Mail on Sunday said singer Kylie Minogue had refused given increased republican sentiment in her native Australia, where Charles is also king.