The only Indian state on New York Times list of places to go in 2023

The New York Times has published its start-of-the year list of some of the most stunning places to visit around the world in 2023. From northern lights-hotspot Tromso in Norway to the bustling Auckland in New Zealand, the newspaper has compiled an interactive article of where to experience the best of adventure, natural beauty and culture in the New Year.

Among the Asian destinations on the list were Vietnam, Japan, Bhutan and India.

For those planning to visit Vietnam, the list recommended a "treacherous and exhilarating" bike ride through the Ha Giang highlands. While in Japan, visit the picturesque Morioka and the street food haven on Kyushu island., and in Bhutan, tread the 250-mile Trans Bhutan Trail.

From India, the list highlighted Kerala -- home of the famed backwaters, and beaches and the winner of several responsible tourism awards.

It recommended a visit to Kumarakom to explore its canals, learn how to climb a palm tree and weave ropes using coconut fiber. The temple dances in Maravanthuruthu were also highlighted in the article.

Kerala won three international tourism honours in 2022 - the Global Vision Award 2022 for experiential and environment-friendly tourism, the Global award at the World Travel Market in London for water conservation and water security and top honours at the Indian Sub-Continent Awards for plastic waste elimination, water conservation and revival of post-pandemic tourism.

Kerala has a special agency, called Responsible Tourism Mission, to execute responsible tourism initiatives across the state. The Responsible Tourism Mission also works to implement the Indian government's Rural Tourism Development Project. It has three chief goals - using tourism to develop villages and local communities, eradicating poverty and focusing on women's empowerment.

