Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott finalises divorce with second husband

Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has reportedly finalised her divorce with her second husband Dan Jewett — a chemistry teacher at her kids’ upscale private school. The couple was married for more than a year and have no children together.

The 52-year-old philanthropist is worth $43.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Jewett has not contested the divorce, reports stated.

In September, Scott filed for divorce from Jewett and a property settlement will be hashed out in yet-to-be-filed documents. Jewett has not contested the divorce, New York Post reported.

Before her marriage to Jewett, MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos for 25 years. They have four children. After the couple got divorced in 2019, her share of the financial settlement was valued at $38.3 billion, making her one of the world’s wealthiest people.

In 2021, Scott announced that she intended to donate the majority of her fortune and has made good on that promise. She has been currently giving away her fortune faster than any other billionaire.

Scott declared in November that she’d given away nearly $2 billion in donations over the last seven months. "Over the last seven months, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott, whose net worth is $28.2 billion, wrote in her blog post. Read more: Jeff Bezos says ‘it’s really hard’ to donate effectively while ex-wife gives away $2 billion Explaining her strategy she added, "Give money to credible organizations, then step back and let them decide what to do with the funds." “I needn’t ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them... I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves.” Read more: MacKenzie Scott donated $14 billion since 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos, her website reveals

