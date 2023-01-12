 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott finalises divorce with second husband

Jan 12, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

Before her marriage to Dan Jewett, MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos for 25 years. They have four children.

Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has reportedly finalised her divorce with her second husband Dan Jewett — a chemistry teacher at her kids’ upscale private school. The couple was married for more than a year and have no children together.

The 52-year-old philanthropist is worth $43.6 billion, according to Forbes. 

Jewett has not contested the divorce, reports stated.

Before her marriage to Jewett, MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos for 25 years. They have four children. After the couple got divorced in 2019, her share of the financial settlement was valued at $38.3 billion, making her one of the world’s wealthiest people.

In 2021, Scott announced that she intended to donate the majority of her fortune and has made good on that promise. She has been currently giving away her fortune faster than any other billionaire.