Employee fined Rs 9 Lakh for smoking during office hours

A 61-year-old civil servant in Japan was handed a fine of 1.44 million yen (approximately Rs 9 lakh) after getting caught for smoking during office hours. As per a report published on Strait Times, the employee had smoked more than 4500 times in the last 14 years of his service.

The prefectural government also revealed that the civil servant had smoked for 355 hours and 19 minutes while on duty.

The report added that authorities in Osaka had taken action against the employee and two other colleagues who worked in the prefecture's finance department. The authorities imposed a 10 per cent pay cut for six months for repeatedly smoking during work hours despite being warned several times.

The report also that out of the three, the 61-year-old employee was found to have violated the "duty of devotion" rule.

Moneycontrol News