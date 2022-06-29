HomeNewsTrendsIT

This growth-leader mid-cap IT stock looks interesting post correction

Madhuchanda Dey   •

With strong execution and an expected moderation in talent crunch, Persistent should see decent growth

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Strong revenue uptick continues, fairly broad-based growth Margin stable despite headwinds, confident about maintaining margin Strong deal win, optimistic about future growth Attrition moderates, hiring remains strong Valuation reasonable post correction, a great stock to add on market correction Persistent System (CMP: Rs 3523 Market Cap: Rs 26,926 crore) had been our high-conviction pick from the Indian IT pack. With a strong end to FY22, marked by superior execution, robust defence of margin, and traction in order book, there is little doubt that FY23...

