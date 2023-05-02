Moneycontrol
Tech Mahindra Q4 FY23 – Why you should accumulate amid the gloom

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Deal pipeline strong, enough levers for margin improvement

Despite a weak quarter, the management sounded confident on the technology demand environment and calls it a temporary phase that should last till the first half
Highlights Revenue performance soft, communication holds up Margin deteriorates, but enough levers for improvement Deal wins soft but pipeline strong Attrition falls, headcount addition declines for the second consecutive quarter Feels the current stress is temporary, expects recovery in the second half Stock valuation close to pre-pandemic level, add on decline We had expected a tepid set of numbers from Tech Mahindra (Tech M, CMP: Rs 1,071 Market Cap: Rs 99,725 crore) in the final quarter of FY23 and the outcome was no different. Lacklustre revenue...

