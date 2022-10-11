International Day of the Girl Child: History, theme and significance

International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 to raise awareness about the gender inequality faced by girls worldwide. On this day, the United Nations and other organisations hold events and talks on issues like child marriage, violence against women, access to education and more. At the same time, this day seeks to inspire with tales of changemakers and encourages girls to realise their full potential. International Day of the Girl Child is also known as the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl.

History

International Day of the Girl Child was first celebrated on October 11, 2012. This year will be the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG).

The idea for an international day for girls grew out of an NGO’s ‘Because I am a Girl’ campaign. Plan International, the NGO, eventually urged the United Nations to become involved.

Canada was the first country to formally propose a resolution on IDG in front of the UN. On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly voted to pass a resolution adopting October 11, 2012 as the inaugural International Day of Girls.

The theme of the first IDG was “Ending child marriage.”

Theme

This year, the theme chosen by UNICEF for the International Day of Girl Child is 'Our Time Is Now — Our Rights, Our Future.'

“Investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to confront a myriad of challenges to fulfilling their potential; made worse by concurrent crises of climate change, COVID-19 and humanitarian conflict,” UNICEF noted on its website.

“Girls are ready for a decade of acceleration forward. It is time for us all to stand accountable – with and for girls – and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential.”

Significance

The idea behind IDG is to raise awareness on the rights of women and girls and help them unlock their true potential.

According to UN data, up to 10 million girls today are at risk of child marriage. Girls are the primary victim of sexual exploitation and nearly 1 in 4 girls globally are not in education, employment or training, compared to 1 in 10 boys.

These are issues that can become driving forces for change and a better tomorrow. International Day of the Girl Child is observed to celebrate the achievements of girls worldwide. At the same time, this day is an effort towards helping girls realise their rights, which in turn helps them unlock their potential and create a better world for themselves.