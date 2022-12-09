 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrends

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: History, theme and significance

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) is observed annually on December 9 to raise public awareness on the malpractice of corruption and its harmful effects on progress and development. “Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability,” notes the United Nations on its website. It destroys the very foundation of democratic institutions by attacking the free and fair electoral process, which makes the observance of Anti-Corruption Day all the more significant.

International Anti-Corruption Day History

The UN General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption on October 31, 2003. The Assembly also designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it.

Since then, December 9 has been observed as International Anti-Corruption Day.

Theme and Significance

The theme for International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 is “Uniting the world against corruption.”