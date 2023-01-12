 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian woman laid off by Goldman Sachs in US: 'I come from a rural family'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Goldman Sachs is laying off nearly 3,200 employees or nearly 6.5 per cent of its workforce, in its biggest job cuts.

Shilpi Soni, who lost her job at Goldman Sachs, is in the US on an H-1B visa. (Image credit: Shilpi Soni/LinkedIn)

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday began its job cuts that is feared to affect some 3,200 employees or nearly 6.5 per cent of its workforce. This is the biggest round of layoffs by the investment giant.

Affected employees began taking to LinkedIn, looking for new jobs. Among those impacted are Indian workers in the United States, who are on H-1B visa.

Among those who lost their jobs at Goldman Sachs is Shilp Soni, a software engineer from India, who spent 1.7 years in the company in Texas. She spoke about “how quickly life can turn upside down”.

“I take pride in being the first person in my family to pursue a Masters in a foreign country. I come from a rural family, so it has been one roller coaster of a journey, overcoming social and financial restrictions to come here,” Soni, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote in a moving post on LinkedIn.

“Knowing from where I started, being laid off hurts. But, I am still hopeful that this may not be the end of my journey here in the US. So, I have decided to keep fighting and make use of my limited time to find a new job.”

For Chinese worker Yujie Liao, losing her job at Goldman Sachs came just a month after losing her grandfather. She couldn’t fly back to her home country because of her work.