 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Indian scholar at Cambridge solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical problem

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Rishi Rajpopat said he had a Eureka Moment at Cambridge.

Rishi Rajpopat is a PhD student at Cambridge University. (Image: https://www.cam.ac.uk/)

A 27-year-old Indian student at Cambridge University has solved a Sanskrit grammatical problem that has perplexed scholars since the 5th century BC.

St John's College PhD student Dr Rishi Rajpopat decoded a rule taught by Panini, a master of Sanskrit who lived around 2500 years ago.

“This could revolutionise the study of Sanskrit”, a professor said after the problem was solved.

University of Cambridge explains the age-old problem: “Panini’s grammar, known as the Astadhyayi, relied on a system that functioned like an algorithm to turn the base and suffix of a word into grammatically correct words and sentences. However, two or more of Panini’s rules often apply simultaneously, resulting in rule conflicts. Panini taught a “metarule” which is traditionally interpreted by scholars as meaning: “in the event of a conflict between two rules of equal strength, the rule that comes later in the grammar’s serial order wins”.”

“However, this often led to grammatically incorrect results,” it added.

This traditional interpretation of the metarule was rejected by Rajpopat with the argument that Panini meant that between rules applicable to the left and right sides of a word respectively, Panini wanted us to choose the rule applicable to the right side.