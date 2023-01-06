 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Indian-origin doctor who drove family off cliff was 'great guy,' say shocked neighbours

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Dharmesh Patel, an Indian-origin physician, was booked on attempted murder and child abuse charges after driving his wife and two children off a cliff in California.

A family of four survived after plunging off a 250-foot cliff in their Tesla Model Y (Images: SMCSheriff/Twitter)

With two Teslas parked in the driveway, the single-family home of Dharmesh Patel and his wife Neha was among the most conspicuous in their quiet neighbourhood of Lomay Place in Pasadena, California.

Now, the neighbourhood has been left shocked by reports that Dharmesh Patel, 41, deliberately drove his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and two children inside on Monday morning.

The Indian-origin physician was booked on attempted murder and child abuse charges and arrested at Stanford Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. He and his family, including a four-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter, miraculously survived the 250-foot drop off Devil’s Slide, a dangerous and rocky area known for its fatal car wrecks.

His shocked neighbours say they had no inkling of anything amiss in the seemingly perfect Patel family.

“They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” Roger Newmark, who lived in the same block as the Patels, told The Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity.”

Newmark said the Patels gave every appearance of a happy nuclear family since they moved into the street five years ago. A radiologist who worked at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Patel was often spotted playing with his children outside their home.