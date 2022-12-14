 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Indian-origin cop lived millionaire’s lifestyle but claims she didn’t know husband was drug lord

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Metropolitan Police officer Rasvinder Agalliu’s husband, Julian Agalliu, was convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs.

Rasvinder Agalliu’s husband, Julian Agalliu, was convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs (Image: rasvinder.agalliu/Facebook)

A British-Indian Metropolitan police officer who lived lavishly -- buying designer products and driving an expensive Audi -- claims she didn’t know her lifestyle was bankrolled by her husband’s drug dealing business.

Met Police officer Rasvinder Agalliu’s husband, Julian Agalliu, was convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs on Friday. But the Crown Prosecution Service found there was not enough evidence to prosecute the cop and former model, so charges against Rasvinder Agalliu, 47, were dropped, reports The Sun.

Agalliu was not charged with drug offences, but she was fired from her role at the Metropolitan Police for breaching the force’s standards of professional behaviour. She was dismissed in November following a police disciplinary panel.

The panel said it was “inconceivable” that she did not know of her husband’s drug dealing business.

When police first raided the couple’s London home in 2020, they found cocaine, drugs paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. A second raid, conducted four months later, yielded “a set of handcuffs, items of uniform and a set of case papers and interview discs relating to an investigation of an offence.”

Officers also found cannabis plants being cultivated at the property.