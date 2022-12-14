Indian-origin cop lived millionaire’s lifestyle but claims she didn’t know husband was drug lord

A British-Indian Metropolitan police officer who lived lavishly -- buying designer products and driving an expensive Audi -- claims she didn’t know her lifestyle was bankrolled by her husband’s drug dealing business.

Met Police officer Rasvinder Agalliu’s husband, Julian Agalliu, was convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs on Friday. But the Crown Prosecution Service found there was not enough evidence to prosecute the cop and former model, so charges against Rasvinder Agalliu, 47, were dropped, reports The Sun.

Agalliu was not charged with drug offences, but she was fired from her role at the Metropolitan Police for breaching the force’s standards of professional behaviour. She was dismissed in November following a police disciplinary panel.

The panel said it was “inconceivable” that she did not know of her husband’s drug dealing business.

When police first raided the couple’s London home in 2020, they found cocaine, drugs paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. A second raid, conducted four months later, yielded “a set of handcuffs, items of uniform and a set of case papers and interview discs relating to an investigation of an offence.”

Officers also found cannabis plants being cultivated at the property.

According to the Daily Mail, police who raided the couple’s home found cocaine in a Louis Vuitton box, among other places. Rasvinder Agalliu, who has been a police officer for nearly two decades, wore designer clothes and drove a £70,000 Audi. She lived in a £5,000-a-month rental property with her husband, despite drawing a police officer’s salary. Agalliu, a beauty queen and mother of three, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs before the charges against her were dropped. She claimed that she thought her husband’s money came from working as a private chef to footballers and denied any knowledge of wrongdoings. The panel was not convinced, noting that “Mr Agalliu was not hiding his drug use within the home. There were drugs and the means to supply them clearly evident in her home and we are satisfied she knew they were there.”

