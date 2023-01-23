5 most in-demand skills in India, according to LinkedIn

A LinkedIn report on 2023 work trends has revealed some of India's most in-demand jobs. The social media platform said it analysed millions of jobs between January 1, 2018 and July 31, 2022 to estimate a growth rate for each job title.

"To be ranked, a job title needed to see consistent growth across our membership base, as well as have grown to a meaningful size by 2022," LinkedIn said in its 2023 Jobs on the Rise list.

The list excluded internship and volunteer positions.

Here is the 5 most sought after roles in India, according to LinkedIn:

Category associate

Category associates help business managers implement product plans based on sales budgets and forecasts, coordinate with vendors and create product categories. The most common skills in this job category are vendor management, merchandising and market research.

Technology, retail, education and media are the industries that typically hire for this role. The top hiring location is Bengaluru. Healthcare recruiter This is the category of professionals that hires doctors, nurses and medical practitioners. Apart from healthcare, they can find jobs in administrative and support services and professional services. The most common skills for this job are recruiting, healthcare and sourcing. Top hiring locations are Noida, Ghaziabad and Hyderabad, according to LinkedIn. Customer success associate These professionals are responsible for offering customers effective solutions. The most common industries that hire them are technology and media, professional services and financial services. Skills needed for this role include customer relationship management and customer retention. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune are the key hiring locations for this role. UX writer User experience writers create the micro-copies that help users navigate websites and apps. Copywriting, content strategy and user experience are the top skills needed for this role. UX writers can find employment in technology and as well as professional and financial services. The top location hiring for this role is Bengaluru. Talent acquisition partner These professionals create long-term strategies to spot, interview and onboard new talent for companies. The essential skills required are sourcing, talent management and recruiting. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and the chief hiring locations. Other fast growing jobs roles in India are data annotator, closing managers (real-estate), growth leader, business development representative and actuarial associates (who ascertain financial risks). Global outlook LinkedIn examined job data from 28 countries. Overall, its report found that technology continued to be the fastest-growing field "Core business functions — including customer success, sales development, and business development — also continued to see growth across the globe," it added. In Europe, sustainability jobs are seeing increase in demand, LinkedIn's analysis found. The report noted that even amid tech layoffs, engineers were still in high demand.

