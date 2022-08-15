Independence Day 2022: Watch Indian flag being hoisted at highest battlefield in the world

On the country's 75th Independence Day, Indian Army's Siachen Warriors hoisted the tricolour at the highest battleground in the world -- the Siachen Glacier.

It is one of the most extreme places in the country which experiences sub-zero temperatures and at which the Siachen war against Pakistan was fought in 1984. The Siachen Glacier region often faces zero visibility and the soldiers have to carry on their duties in inhuman conditions.

In the video, the Siachen Warriors are seen trudging along in a snow covered region with the Indian flag before hoisting it.

Here's how social media reacted to the video:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The Prime Minister set out a 25 year goal for the world’s largest democracy and declared ‘paanch pran' or five pledges that included - an aim for a developed India, removal of any trace of colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity, and sense of duty among the citizens.

He emphasized that we must make India a developed country in the next twenty five years. "By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," PM Modi said.

