'I'm not joining...': Jet Airways CEO tells 'rumour-generators'

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has put the “rumour-generators” to rest with a tweet debunking theories that he may be joining a different company.

“For the record, dispelling rumours of the day: 1. I am not joining GMR 2. I am not joining Mopa airport 3. I am not joining Air India 4. I am not joining Air India Express 5. I am not re-joining SpiceJet 5. I remain CEO of Jet Airways. Rumour-generators can take a break now,” Kapoor tweeted and even pointed out his faux pas of two number 5s in the same comment thread.

“Two 5th points. The mystery deepens! (Just kidding. My numbering skills are not what they used to be!” he wrote.

Kapoor, in the same thread earlier, was praising Delhi Airport for fixing wait times at peak hours and hundreds of passengers at Terminal 3 complained to serpentine queues and delayed security checks.

“Kudos to @DelhiAirport - they seem to have fixed the T3 terminal entry waiting times even at peak hours. Entry time 0-5 minutes at all entrances at all times yesterday and into this morning. No 15-30 min wait times at any time any more,” Kapoor wrote.

Kapoor joined Jet Airways on April 4 this year, after a stint at the Oberoi Group as President. He had also worked at Vistara and SpiceJet in the past.