How Sudha Murty became an ‘angel investor’ in Infosys with a loan of Rs 10,000

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Infosys, which today has a market capitalisation of around $80 billion, started with a loan of Rs 10,000 that Sudha Murty gave her husband Narayana Murthy in 1981.

Infosys, which today has a market capitalisation of around $80 billion, started with a loan of Rs 10,000 that Sudha Murty gave her husband Narayana Murthy in 1981. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sudha Murty revealed that the money came from her personal emergency fund, saved up over the years without her husband’s knowledge.

“My mother told me when I was married, you know, you should always keep some money. And this money should be used only in emergency, not to buy sari, not to buy gold or anything,” she said. Following her mother’s advice, every month, Murty would save a small portion of her and her husband’s salary without his knowledge.

In 1981, the emergency fund amounted to Rs 10,250. It helped turn Murty into an “angel investor” in what would go on to become Infosys - one of the world’s largest IT companies that Narayana Murthy and six other software professionals founded from a one-bedroom apartment in 1981.

Murty spoke to Moneycontrol about why she decided to use her emergency fund to invest in her husband’s startup.

“Murthy described the importance of software revolution along with history of why we lost revolution,” she said. “Here is the young man, he has dreams. Whether it will happen or not, I do not know. But I knew he was a hardworking person and he wanted to do something, that this is an emergency.”

Reasoning that it was better to fail at something rather than regret never doing it, Sudha Murty decided to loan Rs 10,000 to her husband so he could launch Infosys.