Holi skincare tips: How to protect your skin during the festival of colours

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

While playing Holi with colours is fun, the flipside to that is scrubbing away said colour from your skin, hair and nails for days on end once the celebrations are over. Here's how to protect your skin during the festival of colours.

Holi is among the brightest, most vibrant festivals of the world. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8, while Holika Dahan will happen tonight, i.e., March 7. While playing Holi with colours is fun, the flipside to that is scrubbing away said colour from your skin, hair and nails for days on end once the celebrations are over. Moreover, the colours used for Holi celebrations can be harmful for your skin, leaving it dry and irritated if proper precautions have not been taken. Several Holi colours in the market today contain silica, glass and other harmful chemicals that can irritate your skin, lead to rashes and cause it to break out.

Before you celebrate Holi with colours, here are some pre and post-Holi skincare tips that will ensure minimal damage to your skin:

Holi colours tend to stay on the skin for a few days. To prevent that, apply oil generously all over your body and face before stepping out to play. This will hydrate your skin so it absorbs less colour, making it easier to wash off.

Keeping your skin hydrated will also ensure that harsh chemicals don’t dry it out. So make sure to apply oil or body lotion before stepping out to play.