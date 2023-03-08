 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Holi 2023: These 10 songs are perfect for the festival of colours

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Holi 2023 songs: Whether it's traditional songs or modern ones, Holi is incomplete without music and dance.

Holi, the festival of colours, falls on March 8 this year. (File)

Holi is a festival of colours and joy, and music plays an important role in its celebration. People gather together, sing, and dance to traditional and modern Holi songs. Music adds to the vibrancy and liveliness of the festival, and it creates a sense of togetherness among people.

There are many popular songs that are played during Holi celebrations, and some of them have become an integral part of the festival. These songs are enjoyed by people of all ages and are played in various languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Rajasthani. Let's take a look at some of the most popular songs that are played during Holi.

Rang Barse – This song is a timeless classic and is a must-play during Holi celebrations. It was sung by Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Silsila and has since become a Holi anthem. The song has a traditional feel to it and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Balam Pichkari – This peppy song from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has become a favorite among the younger generation. The song has a catchy beat and is perfect for dancing and splashing colours on each other.