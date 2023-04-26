 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Your Monday to Friday health plan: 5 flavoured waters that’ll help you stay hydrated in summer

Lubna Salim
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Healthy summer drinks: Sip on these instant infusions and keep dullness and disease at bay.

This is a refreshing drink elevates the mood and spirits (Image: Pixabay)

With hybrid work models becoming the order of the day, working from home equals sitting for long durations, one Teams call after another. This also means that we often forget to drink water, we barely eat even at times.

“For hydration, unlike a lunch or dinner, breaks are not fixed. Considering you have an eight-hour workday, ensure that you drink at least six glasses of water within that time frame,” says nutritionist and writer Kavita Devgan. Besides, sitting in air-conditioned rooms, might not make you feel as thirsty, but in no way does that take away your body’s requirement for moisture she adds.

The best way to do it is by having one glass of water before sitting down to work and one glass of water, just as you finish work. So, you will remember both and then for the remaining four glasses in between keep a one-liter bottle and make sure you finish that within your working hours.