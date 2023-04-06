 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Health Day 2023: History, significance, theme for this year

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

The World Health Organization will observe its 75th anniversary on World Health Day on April 7. This year's theme is World Health Day 2023: Health for all."

World Health Day 2023: The day is celebrated every year on April 7. (Image: www.who.int)

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7th to raise awareness about the importance of global health. The day also marks the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. World Health Day aims to promote healthy living and ensure that everyone has access to quality health care services.

History of World Health Day

The idea for World Health Day was first proposed in 1948 by the first World Health Assembly, which is the governing body of the WHO. The Assembly decided that April 7th would be celebrated as World Health Day every year, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the WHO.

Since then, World Health Day has been celebrated every year with a different theme. Each theme focuses on a specific aspect of global health, such as mental health, immunization, and food safety.