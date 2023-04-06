World Health Day 2023: History, significance, theme for this year

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7th to raise awareness about the importance of global health. The day also marks the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. World Health Day aims to promote healthy living and ensure that everyone has access to quality health care services.

History of World Health Day

The idea for World Health Day was first proposed in 1948 by the first World Health Assembly, which is the governing body of the WHO. The Assembly decided that April 7th would be celebrated as World Health Day every year, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the WHO.

Since then, World Health Day has been celebrated every year with a different theme. Each theme focuses on a specific aspect of global health, such as mental health, immunization, and food safety.

Significance of World Health Day World Health Day is an important event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of good health and well-being. The day highlights the need for individuals, communities, and governments to take action to ensure that everyone has access to quality health care services.

Two more test positive for H3N2 in Gurugram

New DCGI: Rajeev Raghuvanshi appointed head of apex drug regulatory panel The theme for World Health Day changes every year to reflect current global health challenges. For example, in 2020, the theme was “Support Nurses and Midwives” to recognize the important role that nurses and midwives play in providing health care services. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of global health and the need for strong health care systems. World Health Day 2021 focused on building a fairer, healthier world by addressing health inequities. The next year it was "our planet, our health". World Health Day also provides an opportunity to recognize the contributions of health care workers, who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. These workers have put their own health at risk to provide care for others, and it is important to acknowledge their dedication and sacrifice. This year's theme and significance The World Health Organization will observe its 75th anniversary on World Health Day tomorrow on April 7. This year's health day theme is "Health for all." "WHO’s 75th anniversary year is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades. It is also an opportunity to motivate action to tackle the health challenges of today ̶ and tomorrow," the top health body wrote on its website.

