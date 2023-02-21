 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WHO to set up mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

KTR had said earlier in January that the World Health Organization is keen to set up a hub in Hyderabad

Representative image. (Photo: Unsplash)

The World Health Organisation will be setting up mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine hub in Telangana, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

mRNA is becoming a promising technology to address a growing number of infectious diseases.

Speaking to reporters on various steps being taken by the state government to promote the life sciences sector, Rama Rao said Telangana has a target of making the industry worth $100 billion from $50 billion in 2021 and the workforce from the existing four lakh to eight lakh in the next five years.

"In fact, this will be another big announcement. WHO is going to set up its mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad," he said refusing to provide details.