WHO confirms Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, 9 dead

Subhankar Paul
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Marburg virus, which spreads from fruit bats, is highly infectious and causes Ebola-like illness with severe haemorrhagic symptoms like blood-stained vomit and diarrhoea, fever and fatigue

At least nine people have died in Equatorial Guinea from the Marburg virus which causes hemorrhagic fever and is similar to the "Ebola" disease, World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

In a press statement, WHO said that Equatorial Guinea confirmed the first-ever outbreak of the virus after samples from nine people turned out positive for the Marburg virus. Sixteen suspected cases with symptoms, including fever, fatigue and blood-stained vomit and diarrhoea have also been reported, the statement added.

Advance teams have been deployed in the affected districts to trace contacts, isolate and provide medical care to those showing symptoms of the disease, the statement said.

The WHO R&D Blueprint has called an urgent meeting on February 14 with MARVAC partners to discuss vaccine and therapeutic candidates to outline proposed research priorities towards the newly identified Marburg outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, a statement on the WHO's website said.