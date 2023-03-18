 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Two more test positive for H3N2 in Gurugram

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

A 55-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby girl tested positive for the influenza, officials said.

Two more cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 were reported here on Saturday, a day after the city recorded its first case with a four-year-old child testing positive for the virus, according to the health department.

A 55-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby girl tested positive for the influenza, they said.

The woman has been discharged from a private hospital after an improvement in her health and she is in home isolation while the infant is being treated in a medical college in Rohtak, the department said.

District Surveillance Officer Dr J P Rajliwal said that the health department teams have also been tracing the people who came in contact with the infected patients.