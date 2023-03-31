Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic antiviral medication

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antiviral medication.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (25 mg), the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Gilead Sciences Inc's Vemlidy tablets (25 mg), it added.

The antiviral medication will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility, Lupin said.

As per the IQVIA MAT December 2022 data, Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (25 mg) had annual sales of around USD 531 million in the US market. Lupin shares on Friday ended 0.71 per cent down at Rs 647.85 apiece on the BSE.

PTI