Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic antiviral medication

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (25 mg), the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.

The antiviral medication will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility, Lupin said. (Representative Image)

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Gilead Sciences Inc's Vemlidy tablets (25 mg), it added.

The antiviral medication will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility, Lupin said.