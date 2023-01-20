 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Coming soon: First at-home test to screen for cervical cancers in India

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

As of now, to get a screening for cervical cancer, women are advised to take a pap test, usually offered by gynecologists.

In the coming weeks, India is set to get the first at-home self-test kit for women that will allow them to screen for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancers.

The at-home vaginal swab test, being launched by LifeCell, a leading stem cell and tissues storage bank provider that is also into genetic screening tests and cell and tissue-based therapeutics, will cost Rs 2,500 per test.

According to Mayur Abhaya, managing director of the company, the test comes with a self-collection kit box that is safe, discreet, easy to use, and convenient, and the sample can be collected from the comfort of one’s home.

Importantly, it covers 24 high-risk HPV infections including HPV 16 & 18, which are responsible for more than 50 percent of cervical cancer cases.

“This test uses real-time (polymerase chain reaction) PCR technology to accurately detect the HPV genotypes that are responsible for cervical cancer,” Abhaya said.

As of now, to get a screening for cervical cancer, women are advised to take a pap test, usually offered by gynecologists.