Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman unveils new programme to promote innovation in pharma

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

The government will also encourage the pharma industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her fifth Budget.

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that the Centre will roll out a new programme to promote research and innovation in the pharma sector, which will be taken up through centres of excellence in the country.

“A new programme to promote research and innovation in the pharma sector will be taken up through centres of excellence. We shall also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas,” FM Sithraman told Parliament while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

The pharma sector had urged the centre to prioritise schemes to enhance innovation and research along with tax incentives on drug development expenditure in the upcoming budget.

Satish Reddy, chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, had earlier said that driving innovation and R&D in the Indian pharma sector will help propel the industry to the top globally.