Maharashtra sees 2,024 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally now 11,906

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,024 COVID-19 cases and five deaths linked to the infection, which took the tally to 80,55,989 and the toll to 1,48,129, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,862 and seven fatalities.

The five deaths comprised two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Akola, he said. Mumbai accounted for 446 of the new cases reported during the day, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 2,190 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,95,954, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,906, he said. State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.83 percent and the recovery rate was 98.01 percent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra reached 8,33,60,768, including 39,763 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,55,989; fresh cases 2,024; death toll 1,48,129; recoveries 78,95,954; active cases; 11,960; total tests 8,33,60,768.

