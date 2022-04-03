India set to get new dietary guidelines after 12 years

India's top research body on nutrition is set to release dietary guidelines for all age groups in order to encourage healthy eating in people, nearly 12 years after a similar advisory was issued.

The last nutrition guidelines for India were released in 2011.

The final draft of the guidelines prepared by the National Institute of Nutrition- Indian Council for Medical Research is set to be released for stakeholder consultation soon.

The guidelines, which will work as a reference tool for both people and nutritionists or dieticians and will tell people what should people eat, at what time, and how, will touch upon the subjects of processed food, food with high salt, sodium, and sugar contents for the first time.

"We are hoping to release the document, which will be highly useful for all population groups, in a few months," said NIN director Dr. R Hemalatha.

Scientists also said that the existing recommended dietary allowance that suggests a minimum level of intake, aimed at maintaining the required level of nutrition in the majority of people will be simplified as part of the upcoming detailed guidelines.

"The guidelines will not only educate people about food but also about the recommended amount of physical activity and consumption of salt and sugar needed for healthy living," said Dr. SubbaRao, a senior scientist who heads the nutrition communication, information, and health division at ICMR-NIN.

He added that the aim of the guidelines would also be to simplify for people, technical information such as food labeling.

"When we buy food from outside, for instance, what is the concept of a food label, why is it made, all these guidelines which we can use in daily life has been made very simple (in the guidelines)," he said.

"We are issuing 15 or 16 guidelines as part of the project which will aim at guiding people on nutritional requirements for all- kids as young 6 months to the geriatric population group," Subba Rao added.