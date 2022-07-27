Govt floats EoI for developing monkeypox vaccine, diagnostic kits in public-private partnership mode

The Centre has invited expression of interest (EoI) from the experienced vaccine manufacturers, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for joint collaboration in developing vaccine candidate and diagnostic kits against Monkeypox disease.

“The ICMR is willing to make available Monkeypox virus strain and isolates for undertaking research and development validation as well as manufacturing activities using characterized isolates of Monkeypox virus under the joint collaboration in the public-private partnership mode for development of vaccine candidate against Monkeypox disease and development of diagnostic kits for diagnosis of infection,” the EoI read.

According to the ICMR, the last date submission of interest will be August 10.

The ICMR has also said that the information provided at this stage is indicative and ICMR reserves the right to amend or add any further details in the EoI.

