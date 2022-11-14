Children's Day 2022: Who needs vitamin Gummies?

Globally, more than 2 billion people suffer from MiND (micronutrient deficiencies), with nearly half of them living in India, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate. More than 80 percent of the Indian population suffers from micronutrient deficiencies, contributing to compromised immunity. A multi-centre cross-sectional study concluded that one or more micronutrient deficiencies are found in almost one-half of school-going children in Indian urban areas – the prevalence of calcium and iron deficiency was 59.9 percent and 49.4 percent, respectively.

Nutritional deficiencies in childhood are a complex problem with far-reaching consequences. Naturally, this requires a varied and nuanced approach to address the many different causes for MiND in Indian children.

Gummies – the roughly 2cm-long bear-shaped gelatin-based chewable vitamin supplements – have been adopted in some countries as a convenient alternative to vitamin pills for children.

The rubbery gummy bears were first launched as candy in Germany in 1922 by Hans Riegel, the founder of Haribo. In 1997, Hero Nutritionals introduced the Yummy Bear, the first gummy vitamin. In 2016, the introduction of pectin made it possible to make vegetarian gummies - making the sweet "pill" available to consumers who avoid animal products-based gelatin.

Power gummies in India

In 2020, the global gummy market was valued at US$ 16.28 billion and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent from 2020 to 2028. In India, currently, gummies account for approximately 2.8% of the total alternative nutraceutical sector, according to Divij Bajaj, founder and CEO, Power Gummies.

Power Gummies launched over-the-counter supplements – the company claims it now accounts for 63 percent of India’s adult gummy market. “The increased prevalence of obesity, hair loss, dull skin, low metabolism, vitamin C deficiency and other lifestyle disorders has resulted in an increase in the consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements across India. Some people prefer gummy vitamins to tablets because they are easier to take, taste nicer, and have no off-putting odour. A better-looking and better-tasting pill increases the likelihood of taking vitamins on a regular basis,” Bajaj said. Power Gummies is exported to various countries; in India, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Amritsar are among the cities with the largest demand for nutraceutical gummies or supplements. Gummies might look pretty but they are not easy to make. “Composition development is one of the main challenges because it is very difficult to create a composition that provides stability in gummies,” said Bajaj. Power Gummies is not the only gummy-player in the market. Man Matters that describes itself as a Digital Health Clinic for Men has Biotin Hair Gummies and Pre-workout Gummies. E-commerce websites offer several gummies for children that promise complete multivitamin nutrition. Vitamin supplements: uses, precautions While manufacturers tom-tom the goodness of gummies packed with vitamins, including A, B, C, and D, along with zinc, magnesium, and iodine the gummies are not without their detractors. According to Mayo Clinic, multivitamins aren't necessary for most healthy children who are growing normally. Food is the best source of nutrients. Regular meals and snacks can provide all the nutrients most pre-schoolers need. Also, keep multivitamins out of your child's reach and make it clear that they aren't candy, Mayo Clinic warns. Mumbai-based fitness trainer and nutritionist Aparna Pande agrees. “Gummies are supplements that should not be part of a regular diet. They do fulfil a supplement-function but cannot be an essential part of everyday diet. If you do not have time for a whole food or whole food is not accessible, pop a gummy, but treat it as a pill, not a candy.”

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.

