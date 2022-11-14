 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Children's Day 2022: Who needs vitamin Gummies?

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Indian children and adults account for half the world's MiND or MND (micronutrient deficiencies) head count. Are chewable vitamin gummies a viable antidote?

Gummy bears were first launched as candy in Germany in 1922 by Hans Riegel, the founder of Haribo. (Representational image: Amit Lahav)

Globally, more than 2 billion people suffer from MiND (micronutrient deficiencies), with nearly half of them living in India, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate. More than 80 percent of the Indian population suffers from micronutrient deficiencies, contributing to compromised immunity. A multi-centre cross-sectional study concluded that one or more micronutrient deficiencies are found in almost one-half of school-going children in Indian urban areas – the prevalence of calcium and iron deficiency was 59.9 percent and 49.4 percent, respectively.

Nutritional deficiencies in childhood are a complex problem with far-reaching consequences. Naturally, this requires a varied and nuanced approach to address the many different causes for MiND in Indian children.

Gummies – the roughly 2cm-long bear-shaped gelatin-based chewable vitamin supplements – have been adopted in some countries as a convenient alternative to vitamin pills for children.

The rubbery gummy bears were first launched as candy in Germany in 1922 by Hans Riegel, the founder of Haribo. In 1997, Hero Nutritionals introduced the Yummy Bear, the first gummy vitamin. In 2016, the introduction of pectin made it possible to make vegetarian gummies - making the sweet "pill" available to consumers who avoid animal products-based gelatin.

Power gummies in India

In 2020, the global gummy market was valued at US$ 16.28 billion and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent from 2020 to 2028. In India, currently, gummies account for approximately 2.8% of the total alternative nutraceutical sector, according to Divij Bajaj, founder and CEO, Power Gummies.