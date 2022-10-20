Best air purifiers you can buy under Rs 20,000

Winter is almost here. It’s that time of the year when respiratory infections are on the rise. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air can be five times as polluted as outdoor air. Indoor air is not circulated as much as outside air, many airborne pollutants thrive indoors. If you’re in the market for an air filter, this is a great time. Take advantage of the Diwali festive shopping deals and also look out for key features like filtration levels, a companion app for easier controls and monitoring and for the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) readings. Here, we list some of the best air purifiers under Rs 20,000 that can improve the air quality in your home:

Philips AC 1215/20: Rs 8,999

Philips AC1215/20

Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation, this air purifier incorporates a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air filter as defined by the US department of Energy) filter that captures 99.97 per cent of particles of 0.003 microns. Philips has kitted this device with a three-layer filtration process with NanoProtect HEPA< Active Carbon and pre-filter that protects you from PM 2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. This purifier auto-scans the air to detect ultra-fine particles; you get air quality updates in real time. It also removes 99.9 per cent of viruses and aerosols from the air and it is also tested for coronavirus.

Mi Air Purifier 3: Rs 9,999

Mi Air Purifier 3

It boasts of a 360-degree filtration feature which makes it suitable for large rooms and allows you to place it in any corner of the room. We also like the OLED display that allows you to access all information at a glance, including PM 2.5 levels, temperature and humidity. You can toggle effortlessly between multiple modes like auto, high level or sleep mode. Mi claims that its innovative air-pressurisation design allows this purifier to purify the air in quick time. It offers a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 380 cubic metre per hour that allows it to provide clean airflow in an area of up to 484 sq. ft.

Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500 Air Purifier: Rs 19,990

Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500 Air Purifier

One of the headline features of the HPA 500 is its unique UV-LED technology that eliminates 99 per cent of SARS COV-2 viruses (it has been tested in a BSL3 laboratory with actual SARS CoV-2 viruses under laboratory test conditions). Eureka Forbes bills this as India’s first UHD HEPA filter. It can filter dust particles up to 0.3 microns in size. This purifier features a best in class CADR of 318 cubic metres per hour ensures pure air in large spaces up to 890 sq. ft.

Honeywell Air Purifier i9: Rs 19,846

Honeywell Air Purifier i9

Add some bling this Diwali with this air purifier that comes in a striking gold-colour option. The i9 offers a three-stage advanced filtration system that removes pollutants with more than 99 per cent efficiency. It features a CADR of 300 cubic metre per hour. that covers up to 415 sq. ft. The unique design features a three-dimensional airflow that offers more optimised circulation. It’s kitted with smart technology that automatically detects pollution levels in the room and operates the device.

Proscenic A9: Rs 11,490

Proscenic A9

One of the highlights of the A9 is the HDOF purifying technology. It features four stages of filtration which contains primary filter, H13 HEPA, activated carbon and nano-silver ions. It absorbs 99.97 per cent of fine particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns and even larger pollutants such as dust, pet dander, smoke, mould, and pollen. You can control the A9 with the Proscenic App that includes functions like timer, fan speed adjustments, sleep mode etc. You can also use Alexa voice controls to turn on/off your air purifier.

Havells Freshia AP-40: Rs 11,999

Havells Freshia AP-40

CADR indicates the volumes of purified air an air purifier produces ever hour, the Freshia AP-40 features a CADR rate of 350 cubic metre per hour (755 sq. ft). It features true HEPA. The other highlight is the noiseless BLDC (brushless electric direct current) motor that makes it ideal for your bedroom. It removes 99.18 per cent allergens and offers filtration up to 0.3 microns. The AP-40 comes with multiple controls, including child lock, automatic filter replacement reminder and dust sensor. And right now, with the Diwali sale on, this purifier comes at a competent price.