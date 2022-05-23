At World Health Assembly, India reiterates disappointment over WHO report on excess COVID-19 mortality

Speaking at the World Health Assembly on May 23, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated India’s disappointment over the World Health Organisation (WHO) report estimating excess COVID-19 mortality.
India’s health minister said at the 75th World Health Assembly convened by 194 member states that “India would like to express its disappointment over the manner in which the report by WHO on all-cause excess mortality was prepared and published, ignoring the concern expressed by India and other countries.”
He added that India did not agree with the WHO methodology and sources of data that set aside the “country-specific authentic data from the statutory authority of India”.
Mandaviya further informed that the Central Council of Health & Family Welfare -- a constitutional body having a representation of health ministers from all states within India – has passed a unanimous resolution asking him to convey their collective disappointment and concern in this regard.
He then went on to speak about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has highlighted the need for building a resilient global supply chain to enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines, streamlining WHO’s approval process for vaccines, therapeutics, reforms, and strengthening WHO to build a more resilient global health secure architecture.”
The Union health minister added: “As a responsible member, India is ready to play a key role in these efforts.”
Several world leaders and health chiefs are currently in Geneva, Switzerland to attend the World Health Assembly that is being held this year under the theme ‘Health for Peace, Peace for Health’.
The seven-day event that will end on May 28 is the first health assembly being held in-person since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
(With ANI inputs)