43 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 16 of them children

Forty-three people, including 16 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district health department said on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the district has reached 156 now, the department said.

Over 25 per cent of the new cases in the last one week have been reported among children, it noted.

According to the official figures, 43 more have tested positive for the infection since Thursday 6 AM while 10 have got cured during the period.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Of the new cases, 16 children below 18 years of age were found positive. In the last one week, there have been 167 new cases of which 44 or 26.3 per cent have been cases of children, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory on reporting of school students catching COVID-19 or showing its symptoms in a preventive measure against the pandemic.

"You are requested that if any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer’s office using help line no-1800492211 or email id mailto:cmogbnr@gmail.com ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time," the advisory stated.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,832 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.