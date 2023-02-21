 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The ‘math genius’ from IIT who left MNC job to teach students

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

His tweet on Shrawan has received over a million views, over 2,500 re-tweets and over 18,000 ‘likes’.

The IIT-ian-turned-teacher’s YouTube channel is called "maths with shrawan".

The story of a man who got into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and eventually left his job at a multinational company to teach mathematics to students has impressed the internet.

A Twitter user shared the story of his school friend, Shrawan, who now runs a YouTube channel teaching mathematics. Calling him a “math genius”, Rahul Raj described his old friend’s career trajectory and how he got into teaching.

“He qualified JEE and joined IIT Guwahati. He quit the race MNC jobs and kept finding ways to study and teach maths,” Raj tweeted, sharing a screenshot from Shrawan’s YouTube video of his tutorial.

“He lives like sages, like travelers, like nomads, like crazy people. All to teach good maths which coaching classes have killed.”