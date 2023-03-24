 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harvard physicist to search the ocean for interstellar meteor. He believes it could be alien tech

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

A meteor photographed by NASA astronaut Ron Garan in 2011 (Representational image)

The search for the first interstellar meteor is being spearheaded by a Harvard physicist who has raised over a million dollars to probe the depths of the ocean for its fragments. Avi Loeb is planning a Pacific expedition to look for evidence of what he thinks could be alien technology, launched a billion years ago by an ancient civilization outside our solar system.

The object of Loeb’s curiosity is a meteor that came hurtling towards the earth in 2014 and exploded into tiny fragments about a hundred kilometers off the coast of Manus Island in Papua New Guinea. The trajectory of the object suggested that it originated outside our solar system.

Loeb, professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, has announced an expedition to find those fragments by combing the ocean floor. The project has received $1.5 million in funding and the green light to go ahead.

According to his blog post, the object’s interstellar origins were confirmed by NASA in 2022. Loeb and his team also concluded that the meteor, labelled IM1, was tougher than all the 272 meteors in NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) catalogue.