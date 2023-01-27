 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Google employee fired after his mom died of cancer: ‘Slap in the face’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Google layoffs: A San Francisco-based software engineer was terminated just days after he returned from his bereavement leave.

Google has sacked 12,000 people amid a widespread tech gloom.

A Google software engine has said he was sacked by his employer just days after he returned to work following his mother's death.

The professional, who is based in San Francisco, wrote in a LinkedIn post that his mother died in December after battling stage-four cancer.

He went on bereavement leave and returned sometime earlier this month. Another setback awaited him.

"I was laid off from Google last week. I found out on my fourth day back from bereavement leave," the man said on LinkedIn on January 26. "I'm tired and disappointed."