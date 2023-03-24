 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Doodle tribute for Kitty O’Neil, daredevil stunt performer crowned ‘world’s fastest woman’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Google Doodle: Kitty O'Neil was the first woman to join Stunts Unlimited, an association for Hollywood's best stunt performers. Read more about her extraordinary life.

Google marks Kitty O'Neil's 77th birthday.

Google's Doodle on March 24 paid tribute to Kitty O'Neil -- American stunt performer and once the fastest woman in the world. O'Neil forged a path in the highly competitive worlds of high-speed sports and dangerous stunts despite her disability. A severe disease had left her deaf as a child.

In honour of her 77th birthday, Google got a deaf artist to illustrate her life. The Google Doodle showed O'Neil jumping from a helicopter, driving a race car and posing triumphantly in an orange suit against a blue and white background.

O'Neil was born in Texas in 1946. As a baby, she developed an intense fever which led to deafness. Growing up, she relied on lip reading to communicate.

Despite her struggles, O'Neil remained committed to professional athleticism.