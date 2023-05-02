'Is this a joke': Go First passengers vent out anger over flight cancellations

Several passengers were stranded and had their tickets cancelled after airline provider Go First decided to suspend all their flights on May 3 and 4.

Passengers vented out their anger and frustration over the decision of the airline provider to not fly on Wednesday and Thursday on social media, expressing their displeasure over flight cancellations.

The airline decided to suspend all its flights on both those days and announced that it has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in New Delhi. The announcement was made by airline CEO Kaushik Khona.

“It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company,” he said.

