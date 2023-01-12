 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Fresh inspection of Marion Biotech plant on after WHO flags 2 cough syrups

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 12, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The inspection was ordered after WHO issued ‘medical product alert’ for cough syrups, including the one that was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.

A joint team of central and state drug regulators was inspecting Marion Biotech's unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on January 12, a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) flagged two of its cough syrups as contaminated, sources said.

The WHO's move, the second such alert against an Indian pharma company in the last three months, comes after one of the cough syrups made by the Noida-based pharma firm was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

Officials from the Central Drug Standard and Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (UPFSD) were visiting the plant after WHO issued a "medical product alert" for two substandard (contaminated) products, the sources said.

“The two products mentioned by WHO are Ambronol syrup and Dok-1Max syrup. The samples of Dok-1Max cough syrup are already in the lab for testing. The samples of Ambronol syrup will be collected today,” an official told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Also read: UP suspends manufacturing license of drug maker Marion Biotech

The official said neither Ambronol nor Dok-1Max syrup, which was linked to the deaths in Uzbekistan, was sold in India.