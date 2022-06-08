'Frankenstein's fish' fascinates Instagram: 'Looks like a pokemon', say users

A deep sea creature, dubbed “Frankenstein’s fish”, has been caught from the sea in Russia, viral photos shared by the fisherman show.

The creature resembles a fish but it isn’t any ordinary one. The creature has a scary-looking pale green eye and an almost translucent catch with sweeping fins. It has a long, thresher-like tail, and has darker markings running across its small structure, making it look like it was sewn together.

The post, shared by Roman Fedortsov, racked up thousands of likes. Fedortsov regularly shares stunning photos of deep sea creatures on his Instagram with his over 6.5 lakh followers.

Fedortsov is a fisherman working on a trawler in Murmansk in the northwest part of Russia and unknown deep sea creatures have always captured his intrigue. He spends time searching these creatures and shares his finds on his Instagram photography page.

“Frankenstein’s fish” caught the attention of users with many baffled by the strange creature.

“Looks like a Pokemon," commented a few users.

Many took their guesses and budding enthusiasts also chimed in. “Hey! A Ghost Chimera! Also known as ghost sharks, rat fish, spookfish, and rabbit fish! I don't see pics of them too often.”

“I'm pretty sure that's called a ghost fish. They live in the deep,” commented another.

“My Marine Bio son said it looks like a Ratfish from the depths of possibly skinned. They are cartilaginous - not scaled (similar to sharks),” wrote another user.

Fedortsov’s page also features several fascinating looking deep sea creatures that are not very commonly seen.

Take a peak for yourself.