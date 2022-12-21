 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flibbertigibbet, rhubarb or noggin: Voting for 'World Cup of random words' is now open

Dec 21, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

Thousands of voters had participated in the first season of the 'World Cup of random words' in 2021, prompting the second one this year.

What started as a "silly idea" last year is now turning out to be a hotly anticipated poll with hundreds of thousands of people voting for the World Cup of Random English Words.

Now, after shortlisting from 4096 words, voters will have to choose their favourite from among 16 finalists.

The World Cup of Random English Words is the brainchild of writer Lev Parikan who thought of the idea in a moment of inspiration last year.

"On 4th December 2021 I had a silly idea," Parikan told Daily Mail. "What words, I thought, are the really good ones? And so began the Twitter World Cup of Random English Words."

He told the publication that he walking through Crystal Palace Park in South London when after seeing a sphinx on a plinth he thought to himself that "plinth" was a "good word". So, he shared the first Twitter poll with three other words -- "emolument", "snazzy" and "out".

More than 1,300 people voted in the initial poll and "plinth" won by 48 per cent.