FIFA World Cup reporter robbed on air, baffled by police response

Argentinian reporter Dominique Metzger, currently covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 for Todo Noticias, says she was left shocked by the police response after getting robbed on air.

Metzger was reporting from one of the fan parks of Qatar when the robbery occurred. According to The Express, she reported the loss of her money and credit card to authorities, but was left baffled by their response.

Police officials reportedly asked Metzger what kind of punishment should be dealt out to the robber once he is caught.

“I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began,” the Todo Noticias reporter was quoted as saying by The Express.

“The policewoman said to me 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?’” she said.

"Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?" police asked Metzger.

Police told Metzger that she could choose between a five-year police sentence or deportation for the felon, who managed to rob her of the money, credit card and documents she kept in her handbag.

Metzger said she simply wanted her belongings back and did not want to be responsible for the felon’s punishment, according to The Evening Standard.

More than 20,000 cameras with facial recognition technology have been installed at and near the eight stadiums of Qatar where the FIFA World Cup 2022 games will take place.

Sanya Jain

READ MORE