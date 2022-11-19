 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women Entrepreneurs Day: Why aren't there more women in STEM?

Deepansh Duggal
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

The number of women in mid to senior positions in STEM companies is still very small.

As per a World Bank report, 43 percent of STEM graduates in India are women. (Image: Cowomen via Unsplash)

“When I was in college, I had just three girls in my batch - a total of 15 girls if we consider students across all years,” says Sangeeta Wig, who graduated from Delhi College of Engineering (now Delhi Technological University) in 1982.

“Four decades later, I see engineering colleges like IGDTUW (the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women) brimming with young women who wish to make a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics),” says Wig says, who now owns and runs a structural consultancy that helps design building projects for earthquake safety.

Wig has also started an NGO for Women, WISE (Women in Science and Engineering) which empowers young girls to take up entrepreneur roles in STEM.

As the world celebrates Women Entrepreneurs Day, the number of women in STEM in India continues to be low. As per a World Bank report, 43 percent of STEM graduates in India are women - still short of equal representation. The number of women in STEM dwindles as you go up the corporate ladder, though. We reached out to some of the leading women entrepreneurs from STEM industries for their experience and thoughts on how to improve the representation of young female entrepreneurs in STEM-related fields.

“I happen to know women civil engineers who have travelled to remote sites (for construction work). We see more women going for coding and fewer women going for core engineering branches because there is an increased global demand for coding jobs”, says Wig.

Ask her if she had to work twice as hard to get half as far as her male counterparts, and Wig says: “Initially it was a challenge as I had to establish my credibility and assure my boss that I can deliver quality design complete with codal compliances and correct implementation”. Wig says once she convinced her bosses that she was as good as her male colleagues, it was smooth sailing for her.